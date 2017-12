సంక్రాంత్రి సెలవులు జనవరి 12 నుంచి...విద్యాశాఖ ఉత్తర్వులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP Sankranthi holidays 2018 from January 12 Commissioner of School Education Andhra Pradesh government has been officially released Rc 473 for School Education Sankranthi/Pongal festival Holidays for Government and Private schools in AP from 12th to 20th January 2018. Total eight days. The Sankranthi Holidays shall be read as from 12th to 20th January 2018 instead of 11th to 20th Jan 2018, due to JANMABHooMI- MAA VOORU Programme (JB conducting from 02nd to 11th Jan 2018.