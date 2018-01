రూ.8 కోట్ల వ్యయంతో ఎన్టీఆర్‌ కళాభవన్‌...ఎక్కడంటే...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The SRR AND CVR Government degree college has decided to re construct auditorium, one of the oldest auditoriums in the city. It was built in 1937. Efforts are on to build a modern auditorium on compound of the college . College authorities decided that It was appropriate that the new auditorium be named in memory of the famous telugu actor NTR.