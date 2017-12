ఒక కనెక్షన్.. మూడు సేవలు! ఏపీలో బృహత్తర ప్రాజెక్టు.. రేపు జాతికి అంకితం!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Andhra Pradesh Fiber grid project on December 27 at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh Fiber grid is a prestigious project initiated by state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which aims to expand high speed internet facility in the state. The project aims to cover over 1.45 crore households, 12,198 panchayats and 60,000 schools.