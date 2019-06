జగన్ కు లేఖ రాసిన కౌలు రైతుల సంఘం .. సమస్యల పరిష్కారం కోసం ప్రత్యేక మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ కావాలని లేఖ

English summary

AP Tenant Farmers Sangam leaders N Ranga Rao, P Jamalaiah has written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. Through the letter, the Kavulu Rythu Sangam leaders said that over the changes in the Agriculture sector, the tenant farming has gained the prominence. With this, they have urged the CM YS Jagan to create a special ministry for the welfare of the tenant farmers in the state.They said that there are 32 lakh tenant farmers cultivating all types of crops, and tenant farming has spread out in all areas across in the state. They also said the Dalits and Backward class farmers are in large number involved in the tenant farming. The leaders said that every year the rents rates are touching the sky, in addition to this, the input price and interest rates have become a burden to the tenant farmers.