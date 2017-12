Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Ysrcp chief Jagan supporters and janasena chief pawan kalyan fans made allegations each and other. Both groups have been criticized as a social media platform.Tiyagura Venkat Reddy, a fan of YSRCP President YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been arrested for threatening to kill Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his alleged remarks against Jagan