Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

Ysrcp MLAs met former MLA, Tdp leader GV Srinath Reddy on Saturday night at his residence.after Nallari Kishore kumar Reddy joined in TDP, Gv Srinath Reddy far away to TDP . So, Ysrcp leaders met with GV Srinath Reddy. There is speculation on GV Srinath Reddy will leave TDP Soon.