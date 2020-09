English summary

The Monsoon session of the Telangana State Legislature has been adjourned sine-die abruptly amidst COVID pandemic concerns. As per the Business Advisory Committee meeting held on 7th of this month, the session of the legislature was to continue till 28th of this month. However, the session has been cut short with reporting of a considerable number of COVID cases from Members and Staff. Both, the Council and the Assembly passed about a dozen Bills and took up discussions on a couple of important issues of public importance including COVID, energy sector and infrastructure facilities in GHMC area among others during the session.