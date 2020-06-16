  • search
    భారత జవాన్లపై చైనా బలగాల దాడి.. కల్నల్‌తో పాటు ఇద్దరు జవాన్లు మృతి

    By
    |

    చైనా మరోసారి భారత్‌ను దొంగదెబ్బ కొట్టింది. ఒకవంక చర్చలు కొనసాగిస్తూనే మరోవంక దాడులకు పాల్పడుతోంది. తాజాగా మంగళవారం లఢక్ సమీపంలోని గాల్వన వ్యాలీ సమీపంలో చోటు చేసుకున్న ఘర్షణల్లో భారత్‌కు చెందిన ముగ్గురు జవాన్లు అమరులు అయ్యారు. మరణించిన వారిలో ఓ కమాండింగ్ అధికారి ఉన్నారు. ఈ ఘటనతో సరిహద్దుల్లో తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నాయి. అనూహ్యంగా.. ఎలాంటి ముందుస్తు హెచ్చరికలు లేకుండా చైనాకు చెందిన పీపుల్స్ లిబరేషన్ ఆర్మీ (పీఎల్ఏ) సైనికులు ఈ దారుణానికి ఒడిగట్టారు. ఇక భారత్ చైనా సరిహద్దుల్లో ఎలాంటి పరిణామాలు చోటుచేసుకుంటున్నాయనేదానిపై మినిట్- టూ- మినిట్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీ కోసం

    Army Colonel, 2 jawans killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:26 PM, 16 Jun
    జూన్ 6న జరిగిన చర్చల ప్రకారం సరిహద్దు నుంచి చైనా 5 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో ఉండాలి
    5:25 PM, 16 Jun
    జూన్ 6వ తేదీన జరగిన చర్చలను గుర్తు చేసిన భారత్, ఇక్కడే వాగ్వాదానికి దిగిన డ్రాగన్ కంట్రీ
    5:24 PM, 16 Jun
    భారత జవాన్లపై చైనా సైనికులు రాడ్లతో దాడి చేశారని సమాచారం
    5:10 PM, 16 Jun
    చైనా తరుచూ సరిహద్దు వద్ద ఉల్లంఘనలకు పాల్పడుతోంది. ఇక దేశం మొత్తం ముందుకు రావాలి. సరిహద్దులో ఇక రానున్న రోజుల్లో మరికొంత మంది జవాన్లు బలికాకూడదు: కెప్టెన్ అమరీందర్ సింగ్
    4:33 PM, 16 Jun
    భారత్ చైనా సరిహద్దు వివాదంపై లడాఖ్‌ను చైనా చిన్నగా ఆక్రమించుకుంటుందని ముందునుంచి బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వానికి చెబుతూ వస్తున్నాం. మా మాటలను లెక్కచేయలేదు: కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ గౌరవ్ గొగోయ్
    4:32 PM, 16 Jun
    ముగ్గురు భారత జవాన్లు మృతి చెందడంపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసిన కాంగ్రెస్. పరిస్థితిపై అన్ని రాజకీయపార్టీలకు వివరించాలని ప్రభుత్వాన్ని కోరిన హస్తం పార్టీ
    4:17 PM, 16 Jun
    భారత్ చైనా సరిహద్దు వివాదంపై దేశానికి ప్రతి విషయం తెలపాల్సిన బాధ్యత ప్రభుత్వంపై ఉంది..జవాన్ల మృతి వార్త కలచివేసింది: హెచ్‌డీ దేవెగౌడ
    4:16 PM, 16 Jun
    గాల్వాన్ లోయలో అమరులైన సైనికులకు సెల్యూట్ చేస్తున్నా. వారి మృతి నన్ను కలచివేసింది: సీడీఎస్ వీకే సింగ్
    4:11 PM, 16 Jun
    భారత జవాన్లపై చైనా బలగాలు దాడి.. కల్నల్‌తో సహా ఇద్దరు భారత జవాన్లు మృతి

    English summary
    A Colonel-rank officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers have died in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
