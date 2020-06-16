భారత జవాన్లపై చైనా బలగాల దాడి.. కల్నల్తో పాటు ఇద్దరు జవాన్లు మృతి
చైనా మరోసారి భారత్ను దొంగదెబ్బ కొట్టింది. ఒకవంక చర్చలు కొనసాగిస్తూనే మరోవంక దాడులకు పాల్పడుతోంది. తాజాగా మంగళవారం లఢక్ సమీపంలోని గాల్వన వ్యాలీ సమీపంలో చోటు చేసుకున్న ఘర్షణల్లో భారత్కు చెందిన ముగ్గురు జవాన్లు అమరులు అయ్యారు. మరణించిన వారిలో ఓ కమాండింగ్ అధికారి ఉన్నారు. ఈ ఘటనతో సరిహద్దుల్లో తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితులు నెలకొన్నాయి. అనూహ్యంగా.. ఎలాంటి ముందుస్తు హెచ్చరికలు లేకుండా చైనాకు చెందిన పీపుల్స్ లిబరేషన్ ఆర్మీ (పీఎల్ఏ) సైనికులు ఈ దారుణానికి ఒడిగట్టారు. ఇక భారత్ చైనా సరిహద్దుల్లో ఎలాంటి పరిణామాలు చోటుచేసుకుంటున్నాయనేదానిపై మినిట్- టూ- మినిట్ అప్డేట్స్ మీ కోసం
The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2)— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020
Since day one we have raised our concern with the Ladakh region. The Chinese are known for their gradual encroachment and continuous agression. The BJP government must stand up to the illegimate provocation and back our soldiers. My condolences to the families of the departed.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 16, 2020