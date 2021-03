English summary

India on Monday named Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Oman’s longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos for the Gandhi Peace Prize, an official statement by the government said. This is the first time that the prestigious prize for 2019 and 2020 has been awarded posthumously. The decision to confer the award for 2020 on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign trip since the outbreak of Covid-19.