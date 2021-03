మోదీ తల్లిపై అసభ్య దూషణలు -బీబీసీ షోలో ఓ కాలర్ దుస్సాహసం -సిక్కులపై చర్చలో రైతు ఉద్యమం

English summary

An episode of BBC Asian Network’s ‘Big Debate’ radio show has been drawing flak on social media after a speaker on the show spoke impolite words against the mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the debate which was about racism against Sikhs and Indians in the UK, the discussion veered toward the ongoing farmers protests in Delhi. In course of the show, one of the callers spoke offensive words against PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi.