షాకింగ్: ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోవడం ఎలా? నెట్ లో వెతికి మరీ.., పెళ్లి ఇష్టం లేకనేనా?

English summary

Software engineer Geethanjali U, 27, who fell to her death from the terrace of a 10-storey building in Cessna Business Park, Kadubeesanahalli on Wednesday, had searched online on ways to commit suicide, Marathahalli police said. Geethanjali had got engaged at her Goa home on Tuesday, which was also her birthday, they added.