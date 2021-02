ఢిల్లీలో బీజేపీ యువ కార్యకర్త హత్య.. మత కోణం ఆరోపణలు.. కంగనా ట్వీట్, కొట్టిపారేసిన పోలీసులు

English summary

A 25-year-old man, who was a BJP worker was assaulted and stabbed to death by a group of 4 people at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night. According to PTI, the deceased, identified as Rinku Sharma, got into a heated argument with the four men at a birthday party on Wednesday night. The four accused later went to the victim's house and stabbed him with a knife,