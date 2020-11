English summary

'Boycott Netflix' Trends Over 'A Suitable Boy' Scene after BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari registered a case against the Netflix, Over A Kissing Scene From the seriece. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Sunday directed police officials to examine the content of Mira Nairs Netflix show A Suitable Boy after a scene from the miniseries kicked up a social media storm for purportedly hurting religious sentiments.