English summary

In Karnataka both jds and congress becoming alliance and farming the government. on 24th of may jds chief kumara swamy taking oath as Karnataka chief minister. for the event kumara swamy welcomed ap cm chandrababu and telangana cm kcr. but both leaders have rivality with congress party, so both the telugu chief ministers may not attend the oath taking event.