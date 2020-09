తెగబడ్డ చైనా... ఐదుగురు భారతీయుల కిడ్నాప్... అరుణాచల్ భూభాగంలోకి డ్రాగన్ ఆర్మీ...

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina . @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2

Amid escalating border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has claimed that five people have been abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Ninong Ering also said that the five people had gone for fishing when they were abducted by the Chinese Army.