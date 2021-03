ఆ వాహనాలపై కొత్త భారం: పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్ రేట్లే కాదు.. సీఎన్జీ ధరలు కూడా పెంపు

With effect from 6 am on 2nd March 2021, revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs.43.40/- per kg; while revised PNG price is Rs.28.41/- per SCM (including VAT).

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi have been revised. Indraprastha Gas Limited, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, on Monday announced the revised price.