నడిరోడ్డుపై కీచక పర్వం, విద్యార్థినిని చుట్టుముట్టి.. వేధిస్తూ.. వీడియో తీసి...

The police have arrested six people after a video of a girl being molested on her way back from college in Odisha went viral over the Internet. The police arrested four main accused and two of their associates on December 3 even as the incident reportedly took place on October 4 in Odisha’s Paikmal area. The video shows the men, with their faces covered with cloth, molesting the girl. The men also beat up the girl’s male friend. The video shows the girl pleading to the men to leave them while the men continue to assault her and her friend. One of the men was making the video of the shameful incident.