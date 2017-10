డిగ్గీరాజా వెరైటీ: ట్వీట్లు లేకుండా రాజకీయతీతంగా పాదయాత్ర.. జ్యోతిరాదిత్య ‘చేతి’కే పగ్గాలు!

National

Swetha

English summary

Narsinghpur: Known for his sharp political remarks, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday embarked on the 3,300-km Narmada Parikrama from Narsinghpur after performing rituals, but with a resolve not to tweet. Before beginning his six-month long Yatra along with his supporters at holy Barman ghat, Singh on Saturday sought blessings of his guru Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.