The Gujarat 2017 election, which is dominating national attention, is headed for a dramatic finish between the ruling BJP and the resurgent Congress.The last phase of elections in Gujarat came to an end on Thursday and the counting of polls will be held on December 18. Peoples Pulse, political research organisation, conducted a pre-poll survey between 25th November and 5th December 2017. The survey showed that the BJP was getting a vote share of 44.8 percent and the Congress was getting 43.2 percent. Others were getting a share of 12 percent. This was in response to a question who the respondent would prefer were election to be held then.