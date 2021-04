కుంభమేళా నుంచి వైదొలగిన జునా అఖాడా -కరోనా విలయం, ప్రధాని మోదీ పిలుపుతో..

English summary

Citing concerns about the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, the Juna Akhada on Saturday announced its decision to end its participation in the ongoing Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Juna Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri in a tweet said the well-being of people is their first priority, and seeing the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Juna Akhada has decided to end its participation in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela.