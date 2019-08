English summary

the Indian Air Force launched a daring rescue mission Monday afternoon after four men were caught in an overflowing river in Jammu and Kashmir. The men were rescued from near an under-construction bridge over the Tawi river, which flows through Jammu. Two of the men rescued sought refuge on a pier attached to one of the under-construction bridge's pillars. Dramatic visuals from the river side showed the men swimming in the river and climbing on to the pier to save themselves from getting swept away in the flowing river. Reportedly, the men were in the river to fish. However, a sudden increase in the river's flow due to heavy rains led to the men getting stranded in the river.