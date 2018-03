అరేబియా సముద్రంలో వాయుగుండం.. రెండు రోజులు భారీ వర్షాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin has warned of heavy rain, thundershowers and squally winds in southern Kerala over the next 48 hours due to the formation of a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea. “Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Sri Lanka and Maldives-Comorin area concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0830 IST of today, the 13th March 2018, over the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean near latitude 5.00N and longitude 76.00E, about 480 km southeast of Minicoy, 390 km south-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram and 290 km east-northeast of Male (the Maldives),” the IMD bulletin issued at noon today said.