ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్‌ చెప్తే మూడేళ్ళ జైలు! ఈ పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాల్లో బిల్లు..

Ramesh Babu

The Union government has told State governments to urgently revert to the provisions of a draft law to deal with instant triple talaq or Talaq-e-Biddat that provides for a maximum jail term of three years. Top sources in the government said it was planned to introduce the proposed bill in the coming winter session of Parliament that starts on December 15. Once the proposed Muslim Woman Protection of Rights on Marriage bill is approved by Parliament, the law will adjudicate all cases of instant triple talaq across the country, except Jammu and Kashmir.