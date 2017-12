National

At midnight, Khushbu Bhansali brought in her 28th birthday with her husband and family members at the One Above lounge and pub. Barely an hour later, she was killed in the fire that broke out in the restaurant around 12.30 am Friday. At least 14 people died, including 11 women, and 19 others were injured when a major fire broke out on the top floor of a building inside the Kamala Mill compound in Lower Parel today. After preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, the Mumbai police registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of an establishment named One Above. The fire broke out in the One Above eatery and engulfed neighbouring establishments.