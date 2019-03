భర్త, అత్త పైశాచికం: ఆకలి వారి ఆయుధం: కోడలిని తిండి పెట్టకుండా చంపేశారు!

English summary

A woman found dead under mysterious circumstances was forced to starve by husband and mother-in-law. A woman died of forced starvation in Kerala on Saturday by the in-laws for dowry. The 27-year-old Thushara who died on March 21, 2019 was subjected to dowry harassment for the past two years and was given no proper food. Often she had been offered sugary water and soaked rice, it is learned. Getting into details, Thushara was shifted to Kollam district hospital after she fell unconscious. She was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her body was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The post-mortem report issued from the hospital unveiled shocking details which said that she had suffered severe weight loss and was weighing only 20 kg.