ఖాకీ డ్రెస్ వదిలి ఖద్దరు వేశాడు - జేడీయూలోకి బీహార్ మాజీ డీజీపీ - వీఆర్ఎస్ తీసుకున్న మూడ్రోజులకే

English summary

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement from service, joined Janata Dal (United) at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence today. The 1987-batch IPS officer is likely to contest Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election which is expected to be clubbed with the assembly elections in the state next month. Speculation is also rife that Gupteshwar Pandey might be asked to contest assembly elections from Buxar, his home district.