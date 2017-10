తమిళనాడులో తప్పని తిప్పలు.. మరో 24 గంటలు భారీ వర్షాలే!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that incessant rains in Tamil Nadu will continue for the next 2-3 days with the coastal region expected to witness "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in the next 24 hours. The IMD on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and at least eight other coastal districts in Tamil Nadu. Chennai and other coastal areas in Tamil Nadu started getting rainfall since Monday.