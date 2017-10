గుర్మీత్ నాకు తండ్రి, అన్నీ చెప్పేస్తా: కోర్టులో ఏడ్చేసిన హనీప్రీత్

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Honeypreet Insan, the ‘adopted daughter’ of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, is finally in custody of the Haryana Police after being on the run for almost 40 days. She had been on the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with the probe into the self-styled godman’s activities.