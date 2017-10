ఓ వీరజవాను ఫోన్.. కొనవూపిరితో ఉండీ భార్యకు ధైర్యం చెప్పి...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In his last moment, an Army jawan Subedar Kumar called his wife over phone and told her " Break your fasting and eat something, I am going to duty, I will call you tomorrow..". Kumar is working in Indian Army at Badgam District and he shot in recent Naxals firing. Before dying he wanted to talk to his wife and make a call to her. He knows that on the occassion of Karwa Chauth.. his wife Devi is on fasting. On the next day a message came from Indian Army Officials that Kumar was dead in a exchange of firing. After hearing the news his wife Devi collapsed.