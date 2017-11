National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#WATCH : Visuals taken minutes after boiler explosion at #NTPC plant in Raebareli's Unchahar on 1 Nov, the explosion has claimed 32 lives. pic.twitter.com/wFn0JQErQO

English summary

Flames, smoke and hissing steam can be seen in dramatic footage shot on mobile phones inside the unit at state-run NTPC's power plant in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, where a boiler blast killed 32 and left many injured on Wednesday.