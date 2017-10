భలే వ్యూహం: పాక్ నిఘా విమానం గుట్టు... జపాన్ ద్వారా.. భారత్ చేతికి!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Indian and Japanese navies on Sunday started an intensive air anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Indian Ocean, a defence official said.The exercise in the Arabian Sea will conclude on 31 October, Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said in a tweet. A P-8 I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti Submarine Warfare aircraft of Indian Navy and two P-3 Orion Anti Submarine Warfare aircraft of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMDSF) will participate in the exercise. The P-3 Orion aircraft reached the Naval Air Station INS Hansa in Goa on Sunday for the exercise, which comes when presence of Chinese ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean has increased and Beijing has been posturing aggressively in the South China Sea.