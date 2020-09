కరోనా తీరులో అదే జోరు: దేశంలో 78 వేల మంది బలి: భయపెడుతోన్న కొత్త కేసులు

English summary

India's COVID19 case tally crosses 47 lakh mark with a spike of 94,372 new cases. Newly 94,372 new COVID19 cases and 1,114 deaths reported in India last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases. The total discharged numbers registered as 37,02,596 and 78,586 deaths.