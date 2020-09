రష్యన్ టెంట్లు,షక్కర్ పారా,మంచు నీరు... చలికాలానికి ఇండియన్ ఆర్మీ ఇలా సిద్దమవుతోంది...

English summary

To tackle the winter conditions, Indian Army is procuring Russian tents. A source said the ordinance factory in Kanpur has been approached to procure these tents. China has constructed semi-permanent structures at Pangong and at other friction points of LAC. Officials explained that the lockdown meant some of the contractors who could have helped Indian army build pre-fabricated structures to house troops, were not available. The Russian tents which can withstand Siberia-like cold has been arrived at as the quickest and most effective alternative.