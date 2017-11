National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The iPhone X is a gorgeous device that exudes premiumness thanks to its striking bezel-less design and flowing edge-to-edge OLED display. It is powered by the lightning fast A11 Bionic processor and comes with future forward AI tricks, excellent build quality and wireless charging. The problem is that all this indulgence comes at a cost - almost one lakh rupees. However, you can get your hands on the iPhone X for as low as Rs 26,700 - if you avail Reliance Jio's buyback scheme.