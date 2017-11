ఇదే పని మరొకరు చేస్తే.. దేశద్రోహి

National

If the BJP loses the Bihar elections, party president Amit Shah famously declared in 2015, celebrations will break out all over Pakistan. Those who don’t vote for Narendra Modi, said Giriraj Singh, a BJP leader who is now Central minister for small and medium enterprises, should be packed off to Pakistan. Those Indians who insist on eating beef should go off to Pakistan or some Arab country, said Central minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He didn’t suggest China, South East Asia or the West as a destination – these are all places where more beef is eaten than the ‘Muslim’ places he named – because ‘Pakistan’ occupies a special place in the BJP’s geography of hate.