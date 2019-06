ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్ బిల్లుకు వ్యతిరేకం .. బాంబు పేల్చిన జేడీయూ ...

English summary

Chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) distanced itself from the BJP-piloted Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha saying “we are opposed to the bill in the present form”. However, the NDA constituent has not made it clear if its 16 MPs will vote against the bill in the lower house. Reiterating party’s stand on the bill, the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha, JD (U) secretary general KC Tyagi said “we will not support the present bill. It is a delicate matter and efforts should be made to solicit the opinion of all concerned for arriving at a consensus.” Tyagi said JD (U) president has already written to the Law Commission of India explaining his party’s viewpoint.