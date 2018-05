సీఎం అయిన గంటల్లోనే ఐపీఎస్ అధికారులను బదిలి చేసిన యడ్యూరప్ప, ఇంటెలిజెన్స్!

National

oi-Mallikarjuna

Posted By: Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

BS Yeddyurappa government transferred 4 IPS officers within 4 hours of taking charge. Devraj, Sandeep Patil , S Girish, Amar Kumar trasferd IPS officers.

Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 17:08 [IST]

Other articles published on May 17, 2018