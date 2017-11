National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

As a result of an intense campaign, Majid Khan, 20-year-old Kashmiri footballer-turned-Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, surrendered with a weapon before the Army on Friday. He surrendered before 1RR of Army on Thursday around 10:30 pm. He was later handed over to Victor Force, based in Awantipora.