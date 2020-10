నన్ను చంపడానికి తాంత్రిక పూజలు -లాలూకు చేతబడి తెలుసు- దసరాకు జైల్లోనే జంతుబలి: మోదీ

English summary

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had performed tantric rituals to kill him three years ago. sushil modi allegations about Lalu Yadav's lifestyle and his belief in black magic. "Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that he not only stopped wearing a white kurta at the behest of the tantrik, but also made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the national spokesperson of the party," Sushil Modi tweeted.