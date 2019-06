English summary

a 29-year-old woman in Gurugram took to Twitter on Monday to report that a man masturbated at her and hurled abuses at the Huda City Centre metro station in Gurgaon. The incident happened at 9:25 pm on June 14 when she came out of a store at the metro station. In her Twitter thread, the 29-year-old interior designer has said she felt something on her back while climbing down an escalator. When she turned back she saw the man masturbating on her. She wrote on Twitter, "I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back. When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and I realised that he masturbated on me."