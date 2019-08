చిన్నమ్మ అంటూ కుప్పకూలిన గులాటీ.. పిల్లాడిలా రోదించిన వ్యాపార దిగ్గజం (వీడియో)

English summary

mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH spices, was seen crying inconsolably while paying tributes to the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The 96-year-old man broke down and sat at the feet of Sushma Swaraj's body on seeing the veteran BJP leader in a casket, wrapped in the tricolour. Although Gulati was dressed in his trademark red pagdi and was sporting the famous white moustache, the MDH owner did not look his usual self as he cried profusely with his arms spread towards the motionless body of Sushma Swaraj kept at the BJP headquarters. Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri, too, broke down as officers draped the tricolour on the body of the BJP stalwart.