న్యూ ఇయర్ వేడుకలపై కరోనా దెబ్బ: దేశంలోని ప్రధాన నగరాల్లో కర్ఫ్యూ, ఆంక్షలు

English summary

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a dark shadow over New Year's eve celebrations on Thursday as night curfew was imposed in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with many people preferring to stay in their homes on the occasion. The Delhi government imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.