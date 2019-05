Mr. @narendramodi , You pat your own back for others' achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min' incapabilities. Hundreds of students in Karnataka may not be able to take up NEET because of delay in the train services. 1/2

Hundreds of students from North Karnataka districts have missed the #NEET Exam being held today at Bengaluru due to a 7-hour delay of the Hampi Express. A last-minute change in the exam centres and lack of proper communication of the same has created confusion among students. .

English summary

In an unfortunate incident, almost 400 students from Karnataka are expected to have missed out from appearing for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Saturday for no fault of theirs. These aspiring medical students, a majority of them from Ballari district in north Karnataka were supposed to reach Bengaluru and nearby towns by 7am well ahead of 2.00pm when the exam was set to start. But the 16591 Hampi Express which runs from Hampi to Bengaluru via Mysuru was late and could reach the city only at 2.36pm. The train was delayed by more than seven hours.