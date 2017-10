పాకిస్తాన్ భారీ కుట్ర.. దాడులే లక్ష్యంగా భారత్‌ వైపు కదిలిన ‘హంతకుల ముఠా’!?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has allegedly launched a new terror outfit – Halal Dasta, which literally translates into a killer squad. The group consists of members of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), top Indian intelligence sources told Zee News. Sources further said that Halal Dasta is operating along with Pakistan Army’s Border Action team or BAT. Their prime purpose of the group is to carry out strikes along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting damage in Surankot and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir and hurt the Indian Army.