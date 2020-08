English summary

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a chargesheet in the Pulwama attack case, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an IED blast on February 14 last year, in an NIA court in Jammu on Tuesday. Sources tell OneIndia that the chargesheet would also focus extensively on the modus operandi, the role played by the top leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, including Maulana Masood Azhar.