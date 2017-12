జయ-కరుణానిధిల స్థానాన్ని రజనీకాంత్ భర్తీ చేస్తారా? అఫ్పుడే 'కావేరీ' ప్రశ్నలు

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The hint came in Kabali that was released in 2016. In the movie, Rajinikanth playing Kabali, a veteran don, tells one of the villains after bashing him, to convey a message to his bosses:"Naan Vanthutenu sollu. Thirumbi Vanthutenu. 25 varushathuku munnadi eppadi ponaro Kabali Appadiye thirumbi vanthutaannu solu (Tell them I have returned. And I am just the same like I went away 25 years back)."