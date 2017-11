రాజకీయ మూల్యం చెల్లించేందుకు రెడీ, ఇలాగే ముందుకు: మోడీ సంచలనం

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Firmly backing his government's demonetisation move and implementation of the GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is moving towards a corruption-free, citizen-centric and development-friendly era. Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi said that the corrupt are feeling the heat for the first time after the Independence.