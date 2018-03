National

Ramesh Babu

Reliance Jio Prime Membership deadline will complete with this March, What next? This is the question infront of all the Jio users now. There is no official version on this till today, But accoding to the sources, Jio is going to extend it's Prime membership benefits for Rs.99 again. Users can enjoy one more year all the benefits which comes under this membership. But some people saying 'No' about this. They are telling that Jio will not extend this Prime Membership anymore. Users should pay for everything what they use.