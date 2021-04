English summary

Pharmaceutical companies manufacturing the anti-COVID medicine Remdesivir in India have voluntarily slashed prices following government intervention, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals announced on Saturday. The authority declared change in prices for seven brands of Remdesivir injections of potency 100mg per vial. According to an office memoradum by NPPA dated April 17, 2021, the prices have been slashed in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,700. After the price cuts, Cadila Healthcare's Remdac continues to be the cheapest Remdesivir injection at Rs 899. The injection was earlier being sold at Rs 2,800.