English summary

New revelations in the murder of Rohit Tiwari, son of late Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, point to a domestic fight as a possible motive for the killing. The police suspect the killer lived in the Tiwaris' Defence Colony home as no signs of forced entry were found at the house. Among the seven CCTV cameras installed in the premises, two were not functioning, sources said. The sources said that experts from the Forensic Science Lab in Rohini visited Rohit Shekhar's home on Sunday where they recreated the crime sequence and opined that no signs were found to suggest that Tiwari resisted while he was smothered.